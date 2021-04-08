Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.