 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Picturesque moon rises over Romanian mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News