Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm.…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today.…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Rai…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm S…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We w…