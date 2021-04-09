Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.