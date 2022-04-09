Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Looking a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…