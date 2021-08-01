Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.