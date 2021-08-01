Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high te…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It shou…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW …