Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
