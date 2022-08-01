Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.