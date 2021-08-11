The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 110. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
