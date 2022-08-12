Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
