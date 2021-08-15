Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SS…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temper…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.