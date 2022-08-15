Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.