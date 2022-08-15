The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday.…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's condit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine will see …
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Muscatine fo…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day …
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.