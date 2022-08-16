Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

