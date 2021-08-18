The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temper…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…