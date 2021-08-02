 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare snowfall in Brazil after Southern cold snap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News