Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.