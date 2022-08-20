Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
