The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. It looks l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It shoul…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. …