The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Fog in spots early this morning, but it will be nice this afternoon. Dry tonight, but the chance of showers is coming back for Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our weather update.
