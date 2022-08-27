Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.