Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The chance continues on Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
The peak of the activity has passed, but as a cold front works over us today, isolated showers and storms will still be around. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all end here.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when our rain chance begins and when activity will peak here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but it will be nice this afternoon. Dry tonight, but the chance of showers is coming back for Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our weather update.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…