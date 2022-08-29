Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.