The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect cl…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.