 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scattered thunderstorms pop up on a hot day across the East

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News