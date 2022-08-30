Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The chance continues on Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
The peak of the activity has passed, but as a cold front works over us today, isolated showers and storms will still be around. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all end here.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when our rain chance begins and when activity will peak here.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…