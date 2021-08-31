 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

