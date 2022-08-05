Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.