Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.