Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

