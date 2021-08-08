The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
