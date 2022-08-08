 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

