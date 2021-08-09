The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 36% ch…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Muscatine f…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Wi…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should …
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect…