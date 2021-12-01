Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
