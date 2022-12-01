Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.