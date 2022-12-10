Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:31 PM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.