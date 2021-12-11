Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.