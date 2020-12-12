Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.