Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.