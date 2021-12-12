 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Southern California welcomes the sight of much-needed rain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News