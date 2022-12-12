Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.