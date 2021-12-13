Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tom…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 20 degrees is today's …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tod…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain early will transition to snow showers late. Becoming windy. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, incre…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…