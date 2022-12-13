Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
