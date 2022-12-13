Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

