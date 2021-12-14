Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
