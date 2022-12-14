Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
