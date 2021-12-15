 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

