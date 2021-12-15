Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tod…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a co…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain early will transition to snow showers late. Becoming windy. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, incre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. …