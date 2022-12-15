 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

