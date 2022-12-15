Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
