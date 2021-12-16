 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms bring mid-December tornado warnings throughout the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News