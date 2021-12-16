The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
