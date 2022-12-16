It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
