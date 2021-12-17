 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

