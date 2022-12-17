It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
