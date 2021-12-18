Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.