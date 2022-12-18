It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel here.
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesd…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Muscatine could …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 33 degrees is today's l…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures ba…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Muscatin…