Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.