The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect period…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.88. 20 degrees …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.61. We'll …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.61. Today's forecasted …
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?