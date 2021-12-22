 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Watch Now: Related Video

Soaking thunderstorms sweep from Florida into the Southeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News